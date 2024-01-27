Blankenburg was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Blankenburg had an assist in his lone game with the Monsters, after he was sent down Sunday. Blankenburg had 11 hits and 12 blocked shots in six games at the NHL level this season. He will replace Adam Boqvist (upper body) on the roster.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Taken off IR, sent to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Promoted from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Ready for training camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Labeled week-to-week•