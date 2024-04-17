Blankenburg was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Blankenburg played versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday in the Blue Jackets' season finale. He'll now bolster the Monsters' defense corps. Blankenburg had one goal and no assists over 12 NHL appearances this season.
