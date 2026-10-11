Blankenburg scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Blankenburg made his season debut for the Maple Leafs and came back to haunt his former team. The defenseman saw 16:11 of ice time, including 54 seconds on the power play. Blankenburg may have a path to more usage after Chris Tanev (upper body) left Saturday's contest, in which Toronto had seven defensemen in the lineup. Steady power-play time will be hard to come by for Blankenburg, but he could compete for bottom-four minutes moving forward.