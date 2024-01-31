Blankenburg was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Blankenburg has no points, three shots, 11 hits and 12 blocks in six contests with Columbus this season. The Blue Jackets don't play again until Feb. 10, so the 25-year-old defenseman may be recalled before their next game.
