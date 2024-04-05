Blankenburg was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Blankenburg has three goals and 13 points in 21 contests with Cleveland this season. He's also provided five goals and 17 points in 49 career NHL games. Blankenburg might spend the rest of the campaign with the Blue Jackets because Jake Bean is done for the season after suffering a broken hand during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.