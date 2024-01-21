Blankenburg (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and loaned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Blankenburg will get some playing time in the minors after missing the past 12 games. He has been credited with three shots on goal, 12 blocked shots and 11 hits in six NHL outings this season. In a corresponding move, David Jiricek was recalled from the AHL.
