Blankenburg was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 19.
The move was necessitated by the Blue Jackets activating Damon Severson (oblique) from injured reserve as they needed the roster spot. Blankenburg has yet to pick up a point in six NHL games this season, but he does have 11 hits and 12 blocked shots.
