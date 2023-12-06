Blankenburg was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Columbus is dealing with multiple injuries on the back end, prompting Blankenburg's promotion. The 25-year-old defender has picked up 11 points through 18 AHL appearances this year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Ready for training camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Comes back from injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Collects marker vs. Anaheim•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Sends assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•