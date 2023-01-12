Blankenburg (broken ankle) was activated off the injured reserve list and will play Thursday versus Carolina, per the NHL media site.
Blankenburg is drawing into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 10. He has two goals and three points in seven games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Resumes skating•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Breaks ankle Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Isn't available Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Ruled out versus Yotes•