Foligno posted an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Foligno was a physical presence all over the ice, but he finally made an impact on the scoresheet by setting up Alexander Wennberg's empty-net goal in the third period. Physical play is key for Foligno, who had a career-high 212 hits in 67 games during the regular season. The 32-year-old also chipped in with 10 goals and 31 points.