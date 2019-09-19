Bjorkstrand is one of the players the Blue Jackets are counting on to fill the offensive void created by the departures of Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old flashed his potential in the second half last season, scoring 20 of his career-high 23 goals over the final 46 games despite averaging only 12:45 in ice time during that stretch. With a role in the top six open for Bjorkstrand and potentially significant power-play time as well, he should easily see more minutes, but he'll need to show more consistency than he has in his NHL career to date to fully capitalize on them. If things begin to click for him, though, he has the skills and lethal shot to reach 30 goals for the first time.