Bjorkstrand notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Bjorkstrand has four points over his last five contests. He continues to provide steady offense, and he's been rewarded with top-six minutes lately. The winger has 20 goals, 33 helpers, 23 power-play points, 175 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-22 rating over 75 outings this season.
