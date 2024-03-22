Bjorkstrand notched a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Amid continued lineup shuffling, Bjorkstrand ended up in a fourth-line role Thursday and saw a team-low 9:34 of ice time. It's a rather unwarranted demotion for the winger -- he has six points, including three on the power play, over nine games in March as one of the Kraken's few contributors on offense. For the season, he's up to 49 points (21 on the power play) with 164 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-23 rating through 68 outings.