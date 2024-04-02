Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The Kraken's top line was cooking to begin the game -- Bjorkstrand set up Matty Beniers' goal 29 seconds in before scoring one of his own midway through the first period. That goal was Bjorkstrand's 20th of the year, making this the fifth season in the last six years he's reached that mark. The winger has added 32 helpers, 175 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-22 rating over 74 appearances. He had gone 24 games without a multi-point effort prior to Monday, picking up a modest 10 points in that span.