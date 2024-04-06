Bjorkstrand notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
Bjorkstrand has five points over three outings in April, matching his contributions from the previous 10 contests. The 28-year-old winger is making the most of his time on the top line. For the season, he's at 20 goals, 35 assists, 178 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-21 rating through 76 games. Bjorkstrand needs three more points to achieve a career year.
