Bjorkstrand provided two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Bjorkstrand helped out on goals by Justin Schultz and Will Borgen in this contest. Over four games in April, Bjorkstrand has a goal and six helpers. That surge gave him 57 points on the season, matching his career high from 2021-22. The winger has added 179 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-19 rating through 77 appearances.