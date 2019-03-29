Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: One more for 20
Bjorkstrand scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season Thursday, in a 6-2 win over the visiting Canadiens.
The pair of snipes give Bjorkstrand five goals in his last five games, including four in his last three. The 23-year-old needs just one more for 20, which would be a career first for the youngster. His production has dipped somewhat in 2018-19, after a 40-point campaign a season ago, but Bjorkstrand's big-time performance Thursday came at precisely the perfect moment.
