Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Posts two points in loss
Bjorkstrand recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bjorkstrand has a goal and three assists in his last four games as he continues to pad what is already a career-year (18 points in 31 games). If the 22-year-old can keep a hold on his second-line role, he should finish in the 30-40 point range in 2017-18, so those in deeper formats should certainly take note.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Logs 6:02 of power-play time in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Strikes twice in blowout•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Notches first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two assists in Tuesday's preseason win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Nets two helpers in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Expected back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...