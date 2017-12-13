Bjorkstrand recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Bjorkstrand has a goal and three assists in his last four games as he continues to pad what is already a career-year (18 points in 31 games). If the 22-year-old can keep a hold on his second-line role, he should finish in the 30-40 point range in 2017-18, so those in deeper formats should certainly take note.