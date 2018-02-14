Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two-point night Tuesday
Bjorkstrand scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
He also contributed five shots and a blocked shot. Bjorkstrand went over a month without lighting the lamp but now has two goals and four points in his last two games, and the 22-year-old could be heating up just in time to help the Blue Jackets make a charge up the Eastern Conference standings.
