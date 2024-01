Laine (collarbone) has resumed skating but his return doesn't appear to be imminent, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Laine is about five weeks into his recovery after initially being given a six-week timeline to return. While he's making progress, it sounds like he could be out for a bit longer than expected. The 25-year-old had nine points and a minus-10 rating through 18 games prior to the injury.