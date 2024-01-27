Laine is heading back to Columbus after suffering a setback in his attempt to return from a collarbone injury, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Saturday. He will miss the Blue Jackets' final three games before the All-Star break.
Laine hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 14 due to the injury. He has six goals and nine points in 18 contests this season. When Laine's available, the 25-year-old should play in a middle-six capacity and receive a power-play role.
