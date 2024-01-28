Laine (collarbone) entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Sunday.

Laine has already missed 17 games with a fractured clavicle, and it now appears he'll be away from the Blue Jackets indefinitely. He'll enter the Player Assistance Program after reportedly suffering a setback in recovery from the injury. The 25-year-old Laine had six goals and nine points in 18 games with Columbus this season.