Laine (fractured clavicle) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

In a corresponding move, Brendan Gaunce was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday. Laine was injured against Toronto on Dec. 14 and was expected to be sidelined for six weeks, so his move to the IR list won't change his timetable for a return. He has generated six goals, nine points, 41 shots on net and 14 blocked shots over 18 outings this season.