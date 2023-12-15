Laine will be out of action for six weeks after suffering a clavicle fracture against Toronto on Thursday. As a result, the team placed him on injured reserve Friday.

Based on his recovery timeline, Laine shouldn't be expected back until late January at the earliest. In his last six contests, the Finnish winger notched points in five of those outings, including one goal and one assist with the man advantage. Mathieu Olivier figures to move into the lineup with Laine on the shelf and could even take his place on the second power-play unit.