Laine suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's game against Toronto and won't return to the contest.

Laine crashed into the boards after being tripped by Toronto's William Lagesson, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site, and the Blue Jackets forward was seen holding his left shoulder as he left the ice, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch. Laine scored Thursday before exiting the game, giving him six goals and nine points in 18 outings this year. If he can't play Saturday versus New Jersey, then Mathieu Olivier might draw back into the lineup.