Laine (upper body) will not be available Sunday against Anaheim.
Laine was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's tilt and it's unclear how severe the injury is. The 23-year-old winger has tallied 26 goals and 56 points through 56 games this season. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's contest in San Jose.
