Dubois scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Stars.

He paid the price for it, taking a high stick from Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin as he banged home Cam Atkinson's pass through the crease, but Dubois still collected his eighth goal of the season. The second-year center now has six goals and nine points in his last nine games, and his spot on the Blue Jackets' top line should ensure a solid fantasy floor for the 20-year-old even if he endures some bumps in his developmental road.