Dubois recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Dubois set up Trevor Moore's second-period tally. The 25-year-old Dubois has seen an improvement on offense of late, earning a goal and five assists over his last five appearances. The center is up to 34 points, 129 shots on net, 90 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 70 contests overall, putting him on track for the worst full-length campaign of his career.