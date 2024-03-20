Dubois notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dubois has racked up five points over his last three games as he finds a groove late in the season. He helped out on the Kings' first and last goals in this game. The 25-year-old center is up to 33 points, 127 shots on net, 88 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 68 appearances. While he's put up better results lately, he remains on the Kings' third line.