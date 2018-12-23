Dubois collected three assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

The second-year center has been in a bit of a skid, scoring only three points (all helpers) in his prior eight games, but Dubois and linemates Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson were up to their old tricks again in this one, combining for three goals and seven points. Dubois now has 13 goals and 31 points through 35 games, and only a serious injury will prevent him from topping the solid 48 points he posted as a rookie.