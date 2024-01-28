Kuraly scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kuraly briefly left the game after taking an elbow to the head in the third period, but he was able to finish the contest. This was his second straight game with a point. He's up to seven goals, 13 points, 55 shots on net, 86 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 40 outings this season. Kuraly continues to hold down the fourth-line center spot, though his defensive utility will often give him chances to pick up more playing time.