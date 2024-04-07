Share Video

Kuraly (lower body) will be in Sunday's lineup against Carolina, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Kuraly will return after missing the last 12 contests. The 31-year-old has been held to nine goals and 17 points in 57 appearances this season, including just two assists over his last 10 games. He'll skate in a bottom-line role Sunday.

