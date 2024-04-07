Kuraly (lower body) will be in Sunday's lineup against Carolina, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Kuraly will return after missing the last 12 contests. The 31-year-old has been held to nine goals and 17 points in 57 appearances this season, including just two assists over his last 10 games. He'll skate in a bottom-line role Sunday.
