Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Friday
Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Friday's home opener against the Hurricanes, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Bobrovsky should see the bulk of the workload this season and figures to register a third straight 60-plus game campaign. Whether the Russian can return to the 40-win threshold as he did in 2016-17 remains to be seen, but he will get the chance to open his account versus the Canes on Friday. Thursday's clash with Detroit will go to Joonas Korpisalo.
