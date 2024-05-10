Bobrovsky will be stationed between the pipes in Boston for Game 3 on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky struggled in a Game 1 loss against Boston, yielding four goals on 28 shots. He bounced back in Game 2 to tie the series by stopping 14 of 15 shots. While he's won five over his seven postseason starts, he's registered a lackluster .893 save percentage during that stretch.
