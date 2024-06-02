Bobrovsky turned aside 23 of 24 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching victory over New York in Game 6.

Bobrovsky faced less than 24 shots on net for the third time over the Panthers' last four contests. Florida's style of play has allowed the netminder not to be overworked en route to the team's second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Panthers will face either Edmonton or Dallas in the final round of the postseason. Bob is 12-5 with a 2.20 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 17 playoff appearances this year.