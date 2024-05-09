Bobrovsky stopped 14 of 15 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

After surrendering the opening goal to Charlie Coyle in the opening period, Bobrovsky turned aside nine Bruins' shots over the final two frames while Florida rallied with six unanswered goals in the series-tying win. While it wasn't the busiest game for Bobrovsky, it was a nice bounce-back effort after he allowed four goals on 28 shots in Game 1. The 35-year-old netminder now sports an .893 save percentage in the playoffs after going 36-17-4 with a .915 save percentage and 2.37 GAA in the regular season.