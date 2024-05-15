Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 5.

Bobrovsky's loss came on thin margins, as Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy had the goals for the Bruins. McAvoy's goal was reviewed for goaltender interference, but it was upheld. Bobrovsky has lost both games in the second round where he's faced more than 20 shots, which could be problematic if he can't clutch up with the Bruins upping their intensity while facing elimination. It's a near guarantee Bobrovsky will get the nod for Friday's Game 6 in his second chance to send the Panthers to the Eastern Conference Finals.