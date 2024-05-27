Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Bobrovsky didn't give the Panthers a great chance to win despite his teammates controlling the pace of the game. Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice during regulation, while Alexander Wennberg tallied the winning goal on Bobrovsky 5:35 into overtime. Through 14 playoff contests, Bobrovsky is 9-5 with a 2.31 GAA and a .903 save percentage, with this game being the first time in eight outings he allowed more than two goals. The 35-year-old goalie is at little risk of losing his starting job, so he should be expected between the pipes again for Tuesday's Game 4.