Bobrovsky made 18 saves on 19 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bobrovsky is now two wins away from helping the Panthers raise the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. The 35-year-old has won five consecutive contests while not allowing more than two goals in a game during that span. Bob has only been beaten by Edmonton once through two games, making a total of 50 saves on 51 shots. The Russian netminder has lost consecutive contests only once this postseason, so it'll be an uphill battle for the Oilers going forward. Bobrovsky is 14-5 with a 2.02 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 19 postseason appearances.