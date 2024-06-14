Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Bobrovsky collected his sixth straight win, though this one was a little less comfortable than the previous two games. The Panthers established a 4-1 lead after two periods, but the Oilers scored twice in the third to make it close. Bobrovsky has put the Panthers a game away from winning the Stanley Cup, and he's gone 15-5 with a 2.07 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 20 playoff outings. He'll look to complete a sweep in Game 4 on Saturday.