Bobrovsky is slated to be between the pipes at home for Game 2 against the Oilers on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky was phenomenal in Game 1, stopping all 32 shots he faced to record his second playoff shutout. The netminder is currently riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.24 GAA and .953 save percentage. Considering the Russian hasn't sat a game out since the regular-season finale versus the Leafs on April 16, he figures to remain the preferred option in the crease the rest of the way.