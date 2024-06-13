Bobrovsky will guard the road goal in Game 3 versus the Oilers on Thursday, Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky has been spectacular through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an exceptional 0.50 GAA and .980 save percentage. The Oilers have gone 6-3 at home this postseason, and they'll undoubtedly be desperate to try to avoid falling into a 3-0 series hole, so Bob could face his toughest test yet from Edmonton on Thursday.