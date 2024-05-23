Bobrovsky posted a shutout on 23 shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers in Game 1.

Bobrovsky showed no signs of rust after a five-day hiatus in Wednesday's series-opening win. The Rangers only had 12 shots on goal through 40 minutes, but Bobrovsky stood tall in the final frame with a few timely saves. It was the 35-year-old netminder's fifth win in his last six games. Bob hasn't had many heavy workloads up until this point -- he's faced 30 or more shots on goal only twice this postseason in 12 contests. This is an indication of the level of structure and commitment to the defensive side of the game the Panthers are playing with in front of the Russian goaltender. So far this postseason, Bobrovsky is 9-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .909 save percentage.