Bobrovsky made 28 saves on 30 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 2.

Bobrovsky was spectacular in Friday's loss but he was outdueled in net by New York's Igor Shesterkin. Surprisingly, Bobrovsky hadn't faced at least 30 shots since Game 5 of Florida's first-round series against Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old netminder also hasn't allowed more than two goals past him in seven consecutive contests. Bob is locked in at the right time, and he'll have a chance to bounce back in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.