Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road for Game 6 against the Bruins on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has been solid in each of the last four games, posting a 1.77 GAA and .910 save percentage while going 3-1. The 35-year-old backstop should be able to rely on his offense to close out the series, which is averaging 3.70 goals per game in the postseason, if he can continue to keep the goals allowed at two or fewer.