Bobrovsky posted a 32-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Oilers' offense provided plenty of challenges, but Bobrovsky was in peak form to shut them down throughout the game. This was his second shutout of the playoffs -- he also opened the Eastern Conference Finals by backstopping a 3-0 win over the Rangers. Bobrovsky is 13-5 with a 2.08 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 18 appearances, and it's a virtual guarantee he starts again in Game 2 on Monday.