Bobrovsky made 22 saves in a 2-1 win over the Bruins on Friday in Game 6.

Bobrovsky's exceptional performance was the backbone behind the Panthers' thrilling victory over Boston to clinch the series. He turned aside 22 of 23 shots, making crucial saves in the dying moments to preserve the win. With a 2.03 GAA and a .907 save percentage over the six-game series, Bobrovsky's impressive run is a good sign for the Panthers as they face a confident Rangers team on the road Thursday night.