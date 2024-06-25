Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers in Game 7.

Bobrovsky was able to shake off a three-game losing streak just in time. He was back in vintage form, and he stepped up with the Oilers pressing while searching for a tying goal that never came in the third period. Bobrovsky ends the postseason at 16-8 with a 2.32 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 24 contests. The newly minted Stanley Cup champion has made good on the seven-year, $70 million deal he signed in 2019, which runs through the 2025-26 campaign.