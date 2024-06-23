Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Monday in Game 7 against Edmonton, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Bobrovsky will be back on the ice for Monday's morning skate after skipping Sunday's session for routine-related reasons. He has surrendered 12 goals on 58 shots during his three-game losing streak. Bobrovsky needs to end that skid Monday for the Panthers to avoid becoming the second team in NHL history to blow a 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 35-year-old netminder has a 15-8 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 23 starts this postseason.