Bobrovsky will defend the road net in Game 4 against Boston on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and an .892 save percentage through eight appearances this postseason. The Panthers can push the Bruins to the brink of elimination with a victory in Sunday's contest.